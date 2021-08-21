Suspects on the run after off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in double shooting at Galleria restaurant, HPD says

HOUSTON – An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed Saturday in a double shooting at a restaurant in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said another victim was also shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the two suspects are still on the run.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 2 black male suspects and wanted vehicle, a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper tags. They are wanted in this fatal shooting of an off-duty @NOPDNews officer.



Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

Houston police said officers responded to the shooting at around 5:15 p.m. at Grotto Ristorante at 4715 Westheimer Road. According to HPD, a group of people was sitting outside having dinner when two suspects approached the side of the patio. Police said the suspects had guns and demanded the victims’ belongings.

The witnesses told police that the victims complied. But, one of the suspects fired shots; and the two victims were hit.

HPD said the suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver, four-door Nissan Altima with paper plates.

An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed Saturday in a double shooting at a restaurant in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

“It makes no sense,” said HPD Chief Troy Finner during a press conference Saturday. “We’re gonna stand together as a city. (When) you look at the stats over the last couple of weeks, crime has been going down a little bit and we want to continue to do that. But right now, I’m not worried about the status and worrying about getting these two individuals because I don’t want them to be a reflection of our city.”

Ad

Finner asked that anyone with information regarding this shooting contact Houston police. He also requested prayers for both victims’ families.

Police have not provided the names or ages of the victims. They said this is an active investigation.

Here is the full press conference from HPD Chief Troy Finner:

Police Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Shooting at 4715 Westheimer Rd https://t.co/gxyhVWY0Qr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement:

We have been made aware of this incident. We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime.

We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident.

I want to thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight.

I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered.

Ad

At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time.

Here is a statement from a Grotto/ Landry’s spokesperson:

Since this incident is still under investigation by the Houston Police Department, we recommend contacting them directly at 713.308.3280 for information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.