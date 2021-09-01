Who gets the $100K reward? This is what authorities say about tipsters in NOLA Det. Everett Briscoe shooting case

New Orleans police officer Everett Briscoe, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, was killed Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in a Galleria-area restaurant. Police said two men (top right) are accused in the fatal shooting. They fled in a Nissan Altima with paper plates.

HOUSTON – The $100,000 reward for tips that led to arrests in the death of New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe could possibly be paid out to one or two people, a Houston Crime Stoppers official told KPRC 2.

Andy Kahan, director of Victim Services and Advocacy with Crime Stoppers of Houston, said they received one or possibly two tips that led to the arrests and the organization is trying to determine if one tip or both led to the arrests, and what the weight of each tip was.

If one tip led to the arrest, then the payout will be $100,000 -- the organization’s largest reward ever. If the two tips, the tipsters will split the $100,000, based on the weight of the tip. If equal weight, then the reward is split 50/50.

The Crime Stoppers board determines how the payout will be made. They hope to come to a decision by the end of the week, according to Kahan.