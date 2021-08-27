Cloudy icon
80º

Local News

NOLA officer gunned down in Houston UPDATE: HPD to discuss case at 11:30 a.m.

New Orleans officer gunned down in Houston to be remembered in NOLA

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, Everett Briscoe, Local, Crime
Remembering New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe, who was shot and killed in Houston
Remembering New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe, who was shot and killed in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are holding a news conference at 11:30 to share an update in the killing of New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe.

Briscoe was gunned down at a Houston restaurant over the weekend. Briscoe, 41, was fatally shot Saturday at the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria area while on a trip with friends from a well-known New Orleans social club.

Briscoe was a 13-year law enforcement veteran and a New Orleans police detective. He was also a husband and father of two.

A $100,000 reward remains unclaimed in the case.

If you have information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at https://crime-stoppers.org/ or call 713-222-TIPS.

He will be honored and eventually laid to rest in the coming days.

Briscoe will lie in state for a public viewing Friday, Aug. 27, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to WDSU via a statement from the New Orleans City Council.

RELATED: Reward increased to $100K in killing of NOLA officer gunned down at Houston restaurant

RELATED: ‘How did this happen?’ Family, friends mourn death of off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in Houston

RELATED: $10K reward offered after off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Galleria restaurant

The funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Xavier’s Convocation Center. The viewing will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

According to a report by WDSU, members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects, but are asked to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72-hours of the funeral.

New Orleans police officer Everett Briscoe, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, was killed Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in a Galleria-area restaurant. Police said two men (top right) are accused in the fatal shooting. They fled in a Nissan Altima with paper plates. (Courtesy/Houston police)

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email