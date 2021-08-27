NOLA officer gunned down in Houston UPDATE: HPD to discuss case at 11:30 a.m.

Remembering New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe, who was shot and killed in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are holding a news conference at 11:30 to share an update in the killing of New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe.

Briscoe was gunned down at a Houston restaurant over the weekend. Briscoe, 41, was fatally shot Saturday at the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria area while on a trip with friends from a well-known New Orleans social club.

Briscoe was a 13-year law enforcement veteran and a New Orleans police detective. He was also a husband and father of two.

A $100,000 reward remains unclaimed in the case.

Ad

If you have information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at https://crime-stoppers.org/ or call 713-222-TIPS.

He will be honored and eventually laid to rest in the coming days.

Briscoe will lie in state for a public viewing Friday, Aug. 27, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to WDSU via a statement from the New Orleans City Council.

RELATED: Reward increased to $100K in killing of NOLA officer gunned down at Houston restaurant

RELATED: ‘How did this happen?’ Family, friends mourn death of off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in Houston

Ad

RELATED: $10K reward offered after off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Galleria restaurant

The funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Xavier’s Convocation Center. The viewing will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

According to a report by WDSU, members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects, but are asked to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72-hours of the funeral.