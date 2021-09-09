5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, September 9

A pharmacist the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Houston Independent School Districts Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center on Jan. 9, 2021. HISD partnered with Kroger to administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to educators, police officers and school nurses as part of Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccine rollout.

Here are things to know for Thursday, September 9:

1. Possible human remains found in wooded area in northeast Harris Co.

Deputies are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a civilian discovered what appears to be human remains in a wooded area near Suburban Road and and Winfield Road.

2. Judge Lina Hidalgo to cancel $11M controversial vaccine outreach contract

A contract squabble between a couple of Harris County commissioners and Judge Lina Hidalgo has led the judge to cancel the contract.

The contract, which was approved by a 4 to 1 vote, was supposed to hire a local company called Elevate, which was going to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage vaccinations in communities with low vaccination rates. But on Wednesday, Hidalgo decided to terminate the contract because she said the issue have become too politicized.

In a statement, her spokesperson told KPRC 2, “If the contract continues, these political attacks will only taint the county’s efforts to get our community vaccinated.”

3. Concerns grow over COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Houston area

We continue to track the number of COVID-19 cases across the greater Houston area.

The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council tracks the number of cases across the 25-county region. For the past two weeks, SETRAC is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations have been the highest extended duration in its history.

4. Survey: More than half of Houston area businesses have vaccine mandate or are considering one

More and more Houston area businesses are choosing to mandate vaccinations or are considering doing so.

The Greater Houston Partnership conducted a survey this month of its members and of the 147 companies that responded, 23% have instituted some form of a vaccine mandate.

That’s up by almost triple from the same survey in June when 8% of companies said vaccines were required. An additional 30% of companies said they are “considering” a vaccine mandate for employees.

“Fundamentally we think it’s the right thing to do,” said Ric Campo, CEO of Camden, an apartment living company with 500-600 employees in Houston. “Vaccinations are what solves the coronavirus problem long-term.”

5. One year later: Family breaks ground on playground to honor Lake Jackson boy who died of brain-eating amoeba

The family and friends of a 6-year-old boy who died after suffering from a brain-eating amoeba celebrated his life Wednesday, one year to the day of his death.

“He was just always happy,” reflected Maria Castillo, mother of Josiah McIntyre.

Josiah contracted a brain-eating amoeba last year. The parasite was believed to have come from the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply, prompting a boil water notice and questions about the overall integrity of the city’s water supply.

According to health officials, a parasite, called naegleria fowleri, was in the water. Evidence of the amoeba was later found in other parts of Lake Jackson’s water supply.

