Judge Lina Hidalgo to cancel $11M controversial vaccine outreach contract

Keith Garvin, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Lina Hidalgo, Harris County, Harris County Commission, COVID, COVID vaccine
Judge Hidalgo to cancel controversial vaccine outreach contract

HOUSTON – A contract squabble between a couple of Harris County commissioners and Judge Lina Hidalgo has led the judge to cancel the contract.

The contract, which was approved by a 4 to 1 vote, was supposed to hire a local company called Elevate, which was going to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage vaccinations in communities with low vaccination rates. But on Wednesday, Hidalgo decided to terminate the contract because she said the issue have become too politicized.

In a statement, her spokesperson told KPRC 2, “If the contract continues, these political attacks will only taint the county’s efforts to get our community vaccinated.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle was the lone commissioner to vote against the contract. He cited concerns about the bidding process and Elevate’s capacity to handle the $11 million contract. Wednesday, Cagle said he was pleased to know Hidalgo canceled the contract, but now questions her ability to have done so.

“I don’t know that she has the authority to cancel on her own, the contract that was voted on by the majority,” Cagle said.

KPRC 2 News also spoke to Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey on Wednesday. He said he placed the item on the agenda to discuss at next week’s meeting. Ramsey also added that he’s looking for a transparent discussion.

