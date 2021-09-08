‘Dang it, Bobby!’: Angleton artist shows love for beloved Texas TV show ‘King of the Hill’

Remember “King of the Hill?” An Instagram artist brought the popular Texas TV show as life-sized cutouts in Angleton, Texas.

Instagram user and artist Jameson Skipper shared his creation this week on his account, featuring popular characters such as Hank Hill, Boomhauer, Dale and Bill as cutouts. The artwork is located on Wilkins near North Tinsley, according to locals who posted about the cutouts on social media.

The artwork simulated the show’s opening sequence, with each of the characters standing in an alleyway drinking their can of beer and a real-life ice chest sat next to the group, just like the show.

See more of @j4m350n’s artwork on his Instagram here.