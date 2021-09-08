Possible human remains found in wooded area in northeast Harris Co.

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a civilian discovered what appears to be human remains in a wooded area near Suburban Road and and Winfield Road.

Civilian contractors have discovered what appears to be human remains in a wooded area near Suburban Rd and Winfield Rd. @HCSOTexas Investigators are enroute to the scene. #Hounews pic.twitter.com/4Rn8nLlmkg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2021

Investigators are headed to the scene.

