Possible human remains found in wooded area in northeast Harris Co.

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a civilian discovered what appears to be human remains in a wooded area near Suburban Road and and Winfield Road.

Investigators are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

