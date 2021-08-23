Northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at 610 West Loop reopen early, TxDOT says

It’s been a couple of months since the Texas Department of Transportation shut down two major connectors ramps of the 69/610 interchange.

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation announced Sunday the reopening of the Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop after weekend road construction wrapped up early.

Officials said all the main lanes of Southwest Freeway northbound are now open to drivers. While the southbound main lanes are expected to reopen before Monday morning, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said crews are working on the ramps that connect Southwest Freeway to 610. The inbound and outbound lanes of the freeway were closed at the West Loop.

According to TxDOT, this closure is a part of the major 59-610 ramp closure, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

Drivers were advised to alternative routes, including Westpark Tollway, Westheimer Road or Bissonnet Street.