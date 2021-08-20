Heads up, drivers: Southwest Freeway will shut down this weekend for construction

Southwest Freeway will shut down this weekend for construction

HOUSTON – Well, it’s happening again: Another big freeway closure is in the works.

The Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in both directions will be closed starting Friday night.

Detour 1: The Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in both directions will be closed starting Friday night. (KPRC 2)

If you are planning to head into the Galleria area this weekend, be patient and prepared. TxDOT will shut down the Southwest Freeway.

That means the inbound and outbound lanes of the freeway will be closed at the West Loop. Crews are working on the ramps that connect 59 to 610.

Detour 3: The Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in both directions will be closed starting Friday night. (KPRC 2)

The Southwest Freeway is scheduled to reopen Monday morning.

You can take the Westpark Tollway, Westheimer or Bissonnet as alternate routes.