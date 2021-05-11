Major 610/59 interchange project closure: KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes warns of major construction closures that will impact Houston drivers for months

HOUSTON – There’s a massive closure coming and it will last for months. Our traffic expert Anavid Reyes met with TXDOT engineers and has the timeline you need to know.

Slowdowns on your normal route into the Galleria are about to get even worse. The Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp towards the West Loop northbound main lanes will shut down for six to eight months starting June 4.

READ MORE: Houston’s biggest road projects: The West Loop/Southwest Freeway Interchange rebuild

At the exact time, the northbound connector ramp from the Southwest Freeway southbound main lanes near the Greenway Plaza will also shut down. So here’s your alternate route:

All of this work is expected to be completed by 2024.

For more information, click here.