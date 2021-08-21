LIST: The 10 fastest-growing companies in the Houston area

90 Houston-headquartered companies are among the 5,000 fastest-growing businesses in the nation. This information comes courtesy of Inc. magazine, which recently released its prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

The publication analyzed company data to determine the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The magazine ranked the companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017, they must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2020, and they must have generated a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2017 and minimum revenue of $2 million by 2020.

Among the 5,000 companies featured on the list, the median three-year growth rate stood at 543 percent and the median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, the companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said in a release. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Among the 90 Houston-headquartered companies featured on the list, the median three-year growth rate stood at 191 percent. Between 2017 and 2020, the companies generated a total $7.3 billion in revenue and added 4,456 jobs. Over half the companies were repeat honorees.

Humble-based Homestead Brands was the highest-rank Houston-area company featured on the list. Nationally, the business ranks 98th on the Inc. 5000 list, posting a three-year growth rate of 3,916 percent.

“We are a team of A players determined to build the kind of company we all wish we could have worked at from the start of our careers: a place where everybody is valued, challenged, and comes to work with a sense of purpose,” Homestead Brands’ website reads.

These are the 10 highest-ranking Houston-area companies featured on the list:

98. Homestead Brands, Humble, 3,916%: Offers a selection of Murphy beds.

120. Rayne Staffing, Houston, 3,390%: Fills niche engineering and skilled trades roles in a variety of industries.

141. Endo1Partners, Houston, 2,936%: Provides back-office and practice management support to endodontic partners.

165. ReMedi Health Solutions, Houston, 2,547%: Offers health care IT management and consulting solutions.

184. Zulie Venture, 2,283, Stafford: Provides ways to make instant payments 24/7.

254. Cinch Kit, 1,801% Houston: Manufactures cabinet makeover kits for apartment and single-family homes.

289. Blackbuck Resources, Houston1,616%: Provides water infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry.

295. Einstein Associates, Stafford, 1,562%: Provides medical equipment, mobility aids and other home health care supplies.

620. Scalable Brands, Stafford, 777%: A white-label print-on-demand platform and manufacturer fulfilling branded merchandise order for companies and influencers.

625. Bagel Dots, Houston, 772%: A maker of bite-sized bagels filled with cream cheese sold in grocery stores and quick-service restaurants.

View Inc.’s full list here.

