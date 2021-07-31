These Texas companies are among the best U.S. employers for Millennials, national survey finds

Nearly two dozen Texas companies are among the nation’s best employers for millennials, according to a new study. This info comes courtesy of Great Place to Work, an entity which surveys millions of employees to analyze workplace culture at some of the world’s largest companies.

To determine its 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, the company analyzed confidential survey feedback from more than 300,000 millennial employees in the U.S.

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, said in a statement. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and — as our research says — are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

Nine in ten millennial employees at the companies featured on the list said they want to stay with their current employer for a long time.

For the second consecutive year, San Francisco-based Asana ranked No. 1 in the small- & medium-sized company category. Asana was followed by New York-based Better.com at No. 2; San Francisco-based NerdWallet at No. 3; Melville-based Nationwide Mortgage Bankers at No. 4; and Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics Corporation at No. 5.

In the large-sized company category, Cisco ranked No. 1, Salesforce ranked No. 2, Hilton ranked No. 3, Pinnacle Financial Partners ranked No. 3 and Red Hat, Inc. came in at No. 5.

Houston-based home builder David Weekly appears at No. 12 on the list of best large employers and is the highest-ranked Texas business in either category.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a top company for working millennials,” Robert Hefner, David Weekly Vice President of Human Resources, said in a statement. “We are very proud to offer a rewarding workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and amazing perks to draw this group of young talent to our award-winning team.”

Plano company Granite Properties was listed No. 22 in the small- & medium-sized company category and was the second highest-ranked Texas company in either category.

Other Texas companies listed include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, USAA, NuStar Energy and Hilcorp

The survey revealed pay and personal meaning separated the best workplaces from other companies. The percentage of millennials surveyed who feel they are paid fairly and that their work has purpose beyond just a job are 7 to 10 points lower than boomers and Gen Xers, according to the Great Place to Work report.

At the best workplaces, 85% of millennials said they feel they are paid fairly for the work they do, versus at companies which didn’t make it onto the list, where only 67% said they have fair pay, the report determined.

And if pay and purpose don’t align, millennials are much more likely to abandon ship. According to the survey, millennials are nearly 4x more likely to intend to leave their job than Boomers, and 11x more than Gen X.

Post-pandemic, schedule flexibility is another top concern among millennials. In survey comments, millennials mentioned COVID-19 more than any other generation and nearly 50% more than Gen X, according to the study, which notes that many millennials shared a desire to continue the flexible work arrangements that they adopted during the pandemic.

Here’s how employers in Texas’ major metro areas ranked on the list:

Houston

Large employers:

David Weekly, No. 12

Camden Property Trust, No. 32

Hilcorp, No. 37

Cornerstone Home Lending, No. 38

Transwestern, No. 65

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, No. 95

Small and mid sized employers:

Continued, No. 33

Venterra Realty, No. 49

Republic State Mortgage, No. 90

E.A.G. Services, No. 91

Austin

Large employers:

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies, No. 75

Small and midsized employers:

Austin-based OJO Labs, No. 51

Austin-based SailPoint, No. 60

Austin-based Sedera Health, No. 69

Austin-based The Zebra, No. 86

Dallas

Small and mid sized employers:

Plano-based Granite: No. 22

Addison-based Credera, No. 36

Dallas-based Pariveda Solutions, No. 76

Dallas-based Embark, No. 97

Large employers:

Dallas-based PrimeLending lands at No. 29

Dallas-based Ryan LLC at No. 35.

San Antonio

Large employers:

San Antonio-based NuStar Energy, No. 91

San Antonio-based USAA, No. 98

View the full list here.