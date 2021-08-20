Nearly 200 frozen dead cats recovered from Porter property where 84 other animals rescued -- including raccoons, authorities say

Nearly 100 animals rescued from Porter property where nearly 200 dead cats, multiple racoons were also recovered

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Seventy-four cats, two dogs and eight raccoons were rescued from a Porter property where nearly 200 frozen dead cats and multiple dead raccoons were also recovered, according to Montgomery County Animal Services.

On Aug. 4, units with Montgomery County Animal Services and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 2 were dispatched to a Porter address in response to reports that multiple dogs, cats and raccoons were living in questionable conditions at the residence.

During an initial search of the property, officers observed a foul odor emanating from the home and found numerous animals living in deplorable conditions, according to a news release. Shortly after, Precinct 2 Constables executed a warrant at the property, which culminated in the seizure of 74 cats and two dogs, according to Montgomery County Animal Services. Units also located 198 deceased frozen cats and multiple dead raccoons on the property.

The owner is a “sub-permitted wildlife rehabber.” The permitted rehabber who the owner was sub-permitted under came to the home and took possession of the eight raccoons to continue their rehabilitation, according to Montgomery County Animal Services.

Following the seizure, the animals were transported to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter for intake and veterinarian evaluations. The Houston Humane Society offered its assistance and is currently housing 50 of the cats. All the animals received medical care and are undergoing rehabilitation. Some of the cats are suffering injuries that include open wounds, missing eyes, and severe hair loss, according to the Houston Humane Society.

Due to the volume of animals at the Houston Humane Society the shelter was at capacity as of Aug. 18. The shelter made a plea for donations online, explaining that it needed additional funds for “the growing medical and housing costs to care for these animals.” Donations to the shelter can be made here.

Following a hearing on Tuesday Aug. 10, all the animals were awarded to Montgomery County Animal Services.

Anyone who observes any form of animal cruelty in Montgomery County is urged to file a report with the Montgomery County Animal Services, reachable online or over the phone at (936) 442-7738.

