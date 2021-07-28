PHOTOS: Houston SPCA investigating after finding dog with embedded restraint around neck

Dog found with embedded restraints around its neck

HOUSTON – Houston SPCA is investigating an animal cruelty case after a dog was found with an embedded restrain around his neck.

The animal protection organization posted several photos on their social media accounts, which showed the dog with a piece of restraint embedded into its neck.

SPCA said the restraint has been embedded into the dog’s neck for at least a week.

The dog was taken to a hospital where the Houston SPCA veterinary team is working to treat the dog’s deep wounds.

***WARNING: Photos below can be deemed as graphic content***