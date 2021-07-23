Deputies: 5 injured, malnourished horses seized from Conroe owner

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Five horses have been seized from a residence in Conroe after deputies believe the animals were being neglected, authorities said in a release.

On July 8, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit opened an investigation into a report of five malnourished horses at a residence in the 15000 block of Magnolia Park in Conroe, Texas.

After the initial investigation, deputies provided the owner with instructions about the needed care for the horses’ poor health and injuries, according to a MCSO release. During a follow-up investigation on July 21, deputies determined the owner failed to obtain the necessary care for the horses. As a result, the horses were temporarily seized.

The Houston SPCA assisted the Livestock Unit, taking in the three horses in the worst condition as they needed 24-hour veterinarian care for several days.

Pending the outcome of the seizure hearing, the other two horses are being housed at the Sheriff’s Office impound where they are receiving veterinarian care and proper nutrition, according to the release.

The Livestock Unit is available to assist the horse owners of Montgomery County by providing training and experience, coupled with the resources to evaluate horses. The service assists horse owners with formulating a plan to help maintain the health of the horse. Montgomery County residents who need the Livestock Unit’s assistance are urged to call 936-760-5800 option 3.