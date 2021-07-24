In the Kitchen with H‑E‑B: Mouthwatering dishes for a Texas-sized appetite

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

H‑E‑B has taken us on a world tour with recipes from around the globe in celebration of the start of the Summer Olympics. Now we’re bringing it back home to the Lone Star State - which is where many of us will be watching Team USA (and the many Texans who made it to Tokyo) go for gold.

Before KPRC 2 anchor Christine Noël traveled to Japan to cover the Games, H‑E‑B Chef Linda Rossman helped her whip up some Texas Whiskey Glazed Pork Tomahawks and Beef Tomahawks with Molasses Mushroom.

You’ll find both recipes to try below!

Texas Whiskey Glazed Pork Tomahawks

INGREDIENTS

2 each H-E-B Natural Pork Tomahawks

2 TBSP Adam’s Reserve Honey Chipotle Rub

¼ C Fischer & Wieser Texas Whiskey Glaze

2 TBSP Ottavio Avocado oil

2 TBSP Green Onion, Sliced

STEPS

Preheat grill on Medium High or Charcoal for 10-15 minutes.

Coat tomahawks with oil, then season with Honey Chipotle rub.

Grill 5-7 minutes per side

Brush with Texas Whiskey glaze final 2 minutes with additional sauce as needed

Top with green onions, serve.

Beef Tomahawks with Molasses Mushroom

INGREDIENTS

1.5 lb.- 2 lb. H-E-B Prime1 Beef Tomahawk (Single Bone)

2 TBSP Adam’s Reserve Texas Steakhouse rub

2 TBSP Ottavio Avocado oil, Divided

2 C Mushrooms, Sliced

½ c Cookwell Garlic and Molasses Marinade

2 TBSP Butter, Salted

1 TBSP Parsley, Italian, chopped

STEPS

Preheat grill on Medium High or Charcoal for 10-15 minutes.

Coat tomahawks with oil, then season with Texas Steakhouse rub

Grill 12-14 minutes per side

Remove from grill and rest hawk for 5-7 minutes on serving platter before cutting.

Meanwhile preheat a large sauté pan on high heat.

Add butter and mushrooms. Sauté 5-7 minutes. Splash in marinade and reduce heat for 5 minutes. Pour over Tomahawk and top with parsley.

