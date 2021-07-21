In the Kitchen with H‑E‑B: Create a delicious dinner with this recipe for butter chicken with cauli rice

HEB Chef teaches Christine Noël how to make Butter Chicken with Cauli Rice

With two days until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, we’re continuing to dive into gold medal worthy dishes from around the world.

Before KPRC 2 anchor Christine Noël headed to Tokyo for the Games, H‑E‑B Chef Brent Hurter showed her the secrets to serving up perfect butter chicken with cauli rice.

If you want to make this dish from India for your dinner, be sure to add the items below to your shopping list!

Butter Chicken with Cauli Rice

Serves 4

Prep 15 mins & Cook time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 jar Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala

2 tsp Adam’s Reserve Tandoori rub

1 TBSP Adam’s Reserve House rub

1 Lb. H-E-B Natural Chicken, Boneless & skinless, Thighs, small cubes

¼ cup plain yogurt

3 TBSP Ottavio Avocado oil, Divided

2 TBSP Lotus Kitchen Cilantro Mint Chutney

1 Package Cauli rice, Fresh (Produce section)

1 TBSP Cilantro, Fresh, chopped (optional)

STEPS

Cut chicken into cubes, place into zipper bag.

Pour yogurt onto chicken, add 1 TBSP Oil and Tandoori rub. Place into refrigerator for minimum 2 hours marinade time.

Remove chicken from marinade, discard marinade.

Preheat large heavy pan with lid (Dutch oven) on medium heat for 5-7 minutes. Add 1 TBSP avocado oil. Brown chicken on all sides 5 minutes.

Pour Butter Masala sauce over top and reduce heat to medium low with lid. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, also preheat a large sauté pan on medium heat, add 1 TBSP oil. Sauté Cauli rice 5- 7 minutes. Sprinkle with House rub to taste.

Place Cauli rice on serving platter, top with Chicken and sauce, then Chutney and cilantro. Serve.

