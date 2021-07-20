In the Kitchen with H-E-B: Enjoy a taste of Japanese chicken yakitori skewers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is Friday and so all this week we are enjoying dishes from around the world.

Before he headed to Tokyo for the Games, H‑E‑B Chef Lauren Ho showed KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin how to make tasty traditional chicken yakitori skewers.

Serve up this Japanese dish at home for your family by following the simple steps listed below!

H-E-B chef teaches Keith Garvin how to make Traditional Chicken Yakitori Skewers (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Traditional Chicken Yakitori Skewers

Serves 4 (8each)

10 minutes prep; 2 hours marinade; 10-15 minutes cook time

INGREDIENTS

4 each H-E-B Natural Chicken, Boneless & skinless, Thighs, Cubed

4 Stalks Green Onion, Cut into 1-inch long pieces

1 c Stick and Tine Japanese Yakitori Grilling sauce, Divided

1 TBSP Adam’s Reserve Asian House rub

½ tsp white sesame seeds (optional)

Ottavio Avocado oil spray

8 each Bamboo Skewers, soaked 30 minutes in water

STEPS

Cut chicken into cubes, place into zipper bag.

Pour ¾ c marinade onto chicken, place into refrigerator for minimum 2 hours marinade time.

Remove chicken from marinade, discard marinade.

Skewer chicken and green onion alternating each one. Making 8 skewers.

Sprinkle lightly with Asian House rub.

Place on medium high heat grill with avocado spray. 4-5 minutes per side.

Baste and brush with remaining ¼ cup of fresh marinade. Serve.

Ad

Optional: Top with white sesame seed as garnish, try them toasted!

H‑E‑B RECIPE FEATURED ON MONDAY

In the Kitchen with H-E-B: Learn how to make delicious shrimp diabolo pasta

H‑E‑B RECIPES STILL TO COME THIS WEEK

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 on KPRC 2 Midday News: Buttered Chicken with Cali Rice from India

THURSDAY, JULY 22 on KPRC 2 Midday News: Beer Brats from Germany

SATURDAY, JULY 24 on KPRC 2 Morning News: Texas Whiskey Glazed Pork Tomahawks and Beef Tomahawks with Molasses Mushroom