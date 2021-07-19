H‑E‑B Olympic Cooking Connection World Tour: Learn how to make delicious shrimp diabolo pasta

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Olympics are a celebration of countries and competition and while the battle for a spot on the medal stand will be intense, you can easily enjoy a taste of the different nations at the Games in your own home.

Before anchors Keith Garvin and Christine Noël headed to Tokyo, they hit up an H‑E‑B Cooking Connection kitchen to learn how to make delicious dishes from around the world. The dishes and recipes will be shared on KPRC 2 throughout the week.

First up, H‑E‑B Chef Linda Rossman serves up shrimp diabolo pasta.

You can make this wonderful Italian dish at home for your family by following the simple steps listed below!

Shrimp Diabolo Pasta Recipe

4 servings

10 mins prep, 15 minutes cook

INGREDIENTS

1 jar Orti Di Calabria Pasta sauce, Rustic Tuscan

1 lb. Rustico, Long pasta, cooked according to package

1 lb. Shrimp, Peeled and deveined

1 TBSP Adam’s Reserve Cacio E Pepe

2 TBSP Ottavio Olive Oil, divided

1-2 TBSP Orti Di Calabria Chili Garlic Spread (optional for extra spice)

2 tsp Garlic, Fresh, Chopped

2 tsp Basil, Fresh, Sliced

STEPS

In a medium bowl, toss together shrimp, 1 TBSP oil and Cacio E Pepe seasoning.

Cook pasta according to direction, reserve.

Preheat medium sauté pan for 3-5 minutes on medium heat. Turn up to medium high and add 1 TBSP of olive oil.

Add garlic, then shrimp sauté for 3 minutes per side. Add Rustic Tuscan sauce to pan and stir to incorporate shrimp.

Stir in 1-2 TBSP or more of Chili Garlic Spread for additional spice!

Toss in cooked pasta, mix, top with fresh basil.

Serve and enjoy!

H‑E‑B RECIPES STILL TO COME THIS WEEK

TUESDAY, JULY 20 on KPRC 2 Midday News: Traditional Chicken Yakitori Skewers from Japan

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 on KPRC 2 Midday News: Buttered Chicken with Cali Rice from India

THURSDAY, JULY 22 on KPRC 2 Midday News: Beer Brats from Germany

SATURDAY, JULY 24 on KPRC 2 Morning News: Texas Whiskey Glazed Pork Tomahawks and Beef Tomahawks with Molasses Mushroom