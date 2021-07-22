In the Kitchen with H‑E‑B: Beer brats with a boost of flavor you’ll love

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Firing up the grill with a cold beer in hand may be a routine for some this summer. Today’s recipe from H‑E‑B, will add a boost of flavor to your next cookout.

In celebration of the Olympics, H‑E‑B is continuing to bring us recipes from around the world. Before he left to cover the Games in Tokyo, H‑E‑B Chef Lauren Ho showed KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin how to easily serve up savory beer brats from Germany!

Here are the ingredients and steps you can use to make them yourself at home.

German Beer Brats

4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes; Cook time 15 mins

INGREDIENTS

1 package HEB Beer Brats, Fresh

3 bottles Warsteiner German Pilsner

1 TBSP Adams Reserve Smoked Mustard Rub

1 cup Onion, White, Sliced

1/4 cup Four Star Provisions Fredericksburg Brat Haus Beer Mustard Sauce

STEPS

1. Place beer, mustard rub and onion in a large pot, bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer.

2. Add brats, simmer on medium with lid for 7-10 minutes or until brats float.

3. Remove brats and place on grill or grill pan on medium high, 3-5 minutes.

4. Place grilled brats into favorite bun and top with Brat Haus Beer Mustard. The beer simmered onions also make a great topping! Enjoy!

