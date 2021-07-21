Partly Cloudy icon
BLOG: KPRC 2′s team in Tokyo brings you their experiences at the Games

Keith Garvin, Anchor/Reporter

Christine Noël, Anchor

Rose-Ann Aragon, Reporter

Keith Garvin snaps a selfie with colleagues Christine Noël and Rose-Ann Aragon as they traveled from Texas to Tokyo
Keith Garvin snaps a selfie with colleagues Christine Noël and Rose-Ann Aragon as they traveled from Texas to Tokyo (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

CHRISTINE NOËL

Wednesday, July 21 3:30pm (Houston Time) / Thursday, July 22 5:30am (Tokyo Time)

Tokyo, Japan – Hello! This is Christine writing to you from Tokyo where anticipation is building for the opening ceremony of the long-awaited 2020 Olympics!

It’s already Thursday here so we’re down to just one day until the official start of the Games. I’m here in Japan with my colleagues Keith Garvin and Rose-Ann Aragon, along with three of the best photojournalists in Houston, Byron Nichols, Allen Reid, and Adrian Crooks.

We landed here on Saturday and hit the ground running. There’s a 14 hour time difference. While normally we’d try to shake the jet lag quickly, we’re going to be trying to keep Houston hours here so we are counting on caffeine and adrenaline to keep us going! It’s tiring, but this is the trip and assignment of a lifetime and we are all thrilled to be here.

It’s a bonus that Houston and Texas have SO MANY fantastic athletes to feature and celebrate.

Gymnasts Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles, swimmer Simone Manuel, and softball legend Cat Osterman are just a few. Cat threw 9 strikeouts last night in Team USA’s opening game against Italy! While medal competition doesn’t start until after the opening ceremony. Team events like softball and soccer are underway. Team USA soccer fell to Sweden in their opener, but they’re still a favorite here and we expect them to turn their Olympic story around.

Be sure to follow Rose-Ann, Keith, and me on social media as well as here on Click2Houston.com, because you never know when we’ll be up and showing you something cool we’ve discovered in Tokyo or delivering the biggest headlines of the Games.

Here’s a Facebook Live Keith and I did showing our workspace in Tokyo. (Ignore the fact that I almost walked into a sliding glass door. We hadn’t gotten our coffee yet!) Below that you’ll see a Facebook Live Rose-Ann did from the International Broadcast Center.

Before I go, I wanted to let you know we have a special one hour program called “Texas 2 Tokyo” airing TONIGHT at 8 p.m. on KPRC 2 (That’s Wednesday evening in Houston). Our Tokyo team will be joined by KPRC 2 Anchors Dominique Sachse and Kris Gutierrez as well as KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy for a primetime special highlighting many of the Houstonians competing for the red, white, and blue here in Japan. We hope you’ll tune in.

You can also get Olympic updates by subscribing to our Texas 2 Tokyo newsletter, which you can find by clicking HERE and by bookmarking this blog. We’ll all be adding to it throughout the Games.

I’ll be live this afternoon on KPRC 2. See you on the air soon!

