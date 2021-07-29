Houston’s own Ginny Fuchs hoping to bring home the gold

TOKYO – Houston’s Virginia ‘Ginny’ Fuchs will be fighting Thursday evening in Tokyo.

Fuchs, who trains at Baby Bull Boxing Academy under coach Derwin Richards, is Team USA’s best chances at gold in this sport. Fuchs is a flyweight from Houston, going for the gold.

“I’m proud of myself, and I know that the work I’ve been doing these last two months are paying off,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs, a flyweight, is Houston-born and proud. Fuchs never fails to give credit to her team.

“They helped me get to this moment,” Fuchs told KPRC 2.

Earlier this week Fuchs defeated Russia in a 3-2 decision. On Thursday, she takes on Bulgaria’s Stoyka Krasteva.

“Here we are. I’m facing her Thursday, and the plan I did in Bulgaria, I’ll stick to that plan,” Fuchs said.

33-year-old is a leader in and out of the ring. She is an advocate for mental health, managing her battle with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). She said she tries to transform negative energy into something that serves her.

“Whatever you’re struggling with find something that is valuable to you that can challenge you in a different way and use that to keep you pushing every day,” Fuchs said.