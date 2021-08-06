Tokyo travel with KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon: A look inside the Tsukiji Fish Market

TOKYO – If you’re looking to get a good sense of the spirit of Tokyo, the Tsukiji Fish Market is a great place to start. More than 460 vendors set up shop there as part of their daily living. Meanwhile, locals frequent the area for super fresh foods and finds.

The Tsukiji Fish Market is a staple in the Tokyo experience. The bustle of the market immerses shoppers into the culture of the area and spirit of the people.

Every view paints a picture of daily life there: food, flavor and freshness. The fish market does not just have fish, it is a market of many goods - meats, vegetables, goodies and trinkets. There are many shops in the market that accept only yen as a form of viable payment.

“The community here is very friendly, intimate,” Yoshi Kurashina said. “People are very friendly.”

From fresh sushi, salmon, tuna, oysters and much more to gifts, desserts, treats and souvenirs, the market has just about everything.