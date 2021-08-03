Houston native Tamyra Mensah-Stock takes home gold in women’s freestyle wrestling

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tamyra Mensah-Stock celebrates after beating Kennedy Blades in their Freestyle 68kg finals match on day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at Dickies Arena on April 03, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TOKYO – Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

Mensah-Stock defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho 10-0 in the first round and beat Feng Zhao of China 10-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine 10-4 in the semifinals.

Mensah-Stock joins Helen Maroulis as American women to win gold. Maroulis won the 53kg class in 2016.

Cherkasova defeated Dosho in a bronze medal match. The other bronze went to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan.