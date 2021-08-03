CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Triston Casas #26 of Team United States celebrates with Todd Frazier #25 after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against Team Japan during the knockout stage of men's baseball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Tuesday, August 3:

11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics

AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics

Specific Tuesday events to watch

GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 1

TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 10:25 p.m. W 400m Hurdles; Semis: M 110m hurdles; Hep, Dec & more (Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Grant Holloway)

SKATEBOARDING: 7:00 p.m. - 11:40 p.m. Women’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final

BASEBALL: 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Knockout Stage, Game 6: USA vs. Dominican Republic

VOLLEYBALL: 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Dominican Republic vs United States

BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs United States

Specific Wednesday events to watch

SPORT CLIMBING: 3:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. Women’s Combined Qualification

TRACK & FIELD: 4:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer, W 400m semis & more (Allyson Felix, Emma Coburn, Noah Lyles)