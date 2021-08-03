CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Tuesday, August 3:
11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics
AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics
Specific Tuesday events to watch
GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 1
TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 10:25 p.m. W 400m Hurdles; Semis: M 110m hurdles; Hep, Dec & more (Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Grant Holloway)
SKATEBOARDING: 7:00 p.m. - 11:40 p.m. Women’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final
BASEBALL: 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Knockout Stage, Game 6: USA vs. Dominican Republic
VOLLEYBALL: 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Dominican Republic vs United States
BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs United States
Specific Wednesday events to watch
SPORT CLIMBING: 3:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. Women’s Combined Qualification
TRACK & FIELD: 4:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer, W 400m semis & more (Allyson Felix, Emma Coburn, Noah Lyles)