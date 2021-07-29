Golfer Patrick Reed, from Spring, filling in at Tokyo Games

KAWAGOE, JAPAN - JULY 29: Patrick Reed of Team United States walks with his caddie and swing coach Kevin Kirk on the 16th hole during the first round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on July 29, 2021 in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TOKYO – Patrick Reed did not think he’d be coming to Japan but when the call came, he answered. The first round of Olympic golf tee’ed off Thursday morning local time. Reed was born in San Antonio but considers Spring his hometown.

“We’re representing all of Houston,” Reed said.

Reed’s experience is all over the world with 9 career wins on the PGA Tour including the 2018 Masters Tournament. Now, this 30-year-old can add two-time Olympian to his list.

“Any event you get to play for your country and play for something bigger than just yourself--you get to play for your team, you get to play for your city--it’s amazing,” Reed said. Reed is the only member on Team USA golf that took part in the Rio Olympics. This Olympics, Reed was just short of making it to Tokyo. However, Saturday, while golfing, we was told he needed to take an important call.

“It’s regarding the Olympics.. It’s really important that all they would tell me,” Reed said.

Team USA’s Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19.

“I knew being first man up, I had to move mountains to get everything done and get us ready to go to Tokyo and represent our country,” Reed said.

Scrambling to join his teammates, he arrived in Tokyo Wednesday afternoon to compete Thursday morning local time. His priority?

“Making sure you’re making good decisions on the golf course, making sure you have the time and energy to get through 72-holes!” Reed said.

So, he prepared early in the United States, trying to adjust his sleep schedule as quickly as possible. This Houstonian said it was worth it.

“Even though you haven’t seen [the course], you still have to put the peddle down,” Reed said. “I thank you for all the support and we’re going to go out there and get on the podium and go chase gold for the US and for Houston.”

Even with jet-lag, Reed finished three under for the day Thursday, tied in 12th after the first round.

