CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: General views inside the Olympic Stadium, host to the Athletics competition, at the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Thursday, July 29:

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC/KPRC 2 Daytime Coverage

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC/KPRC 2 Primetime Coverage

10:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC/KPRC 2 Prime Plus

Specific Thursday events to watch

GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Men’s Golf Round 2, Part 1

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women Prelim: USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman) vs NED (Keizer/Meppelink)

TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 11:10 p.m. M 400mH, W 800m, W 100m, M Steeplechase; & more (Raevyn Rogers, Athing Mu, Rai Benjamin)

SWIMMING: 8:30 p.m. - 12:40 a.m. Finals: Men’s 200m IM & more (Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Lilly King)

TRAMPOLINE: 11:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Women’s Qualification and Final

BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Women’s Prelim Group B: USA vs Japan

Specific Friday events to watch

DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. Women’s 3m Springboard - Prelim

BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Opening Round, Game 4: United States vs. Israel

SWIMMING: 5:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Day 7, Heats: Women’s 50m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel)

TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. M 10,000m; Mixed 4x400m, W 5000m; & more

SOCCER: 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal - Netherlands vs United States

TENNIS: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 a.m. Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 8:00 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Men Prelim: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs USA (Jake Gibb/Tri Bourne)