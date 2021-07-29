CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Thursday, July 29:
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC/KPRC 2 Daytime Coverage
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC/KPRC 2 Primetime Coverage
10:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC/KPRC 2 Prime Plus
Specific Thursday events to watch
GOLF: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Men’s Golf Round 2, Part 1
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women Prelim: USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman) vs NED (Keizer/Meppelink)
TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 11:10 p.m. M 400mH, W 800m, W 100m, M Steeplechase; & more (Raevyn Rogers, Athing Mu, Rai Benjamin)
SWIMMING: 8:30 p.m. - 12:40 a.m. Finals: Men’s 200m IM & more (Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Lilly King)
TRAMPOLINE: 11:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Women’s Qualification and Final
BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Women’s Prelim Group B: USA vs Japan
Specific Friday events to watch
DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. Women’s 3m Springboard - Prelim
BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Opening Round, Game 4: United States vs. Israel
SWIMMING: 5:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Day 7, Heats: Women’s 50m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel)
TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. M 10,000m; Mixed 4x400m, W 5000m; & more
SOCCER: 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal - Netherlands vs United States
TENNIS: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 a.m. Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 8:00 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Men Prelim: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs USA (Jake Gibb/Tri Bourne)