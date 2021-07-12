5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, July 12

Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after two people were shot at a Little Woodrow’s Bar and Grill in Tomball on Monday, July 12, 2021.

1. 2 people shot outside Little Woodrow’s Bar and Grill in Tomball, deputies say

Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after two people were shot at a Little Woodrow’s Bar and Grill in Tomball Monday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Little Woodrow’s located at 11241 Timber Tech Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, responding deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputies said that man was transported by ambulance in critical condition.

Deputies said a second man who works as a bouncer at the establishment was found inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Investigators said there was some sort of fight between two different groups of people in the parking lot of the restaurant. The bouncer reportedly tried to break up the fight when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, deputies said.

2. NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday.

Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.”

“Mingo turned himself in on his own accord in consultation with his attorney,” police said.

Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

3. Former HPD officer indicted for aggravated assault in 2019 arrest of Houston man

A former Houston police officer has been indicted for aggravated assault following a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against him and others in the 2019 arrest of a Houston man.

Lucas Vieira was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for felony aggravated assault by a public servant.

In April, an HPD spokesperson told KPRC 2 that Vieira “is no longer an HPD employee” adding that his last day on the job was April 16, 2021.” Sources told KPRC 2 Vieira was fired and that he was appealing the decision.

4. Petland Bellaire asks for public’s help identifying suspects who vandalized store, attempted to steal puppies

Petland Bellaire asked for the help identifying three suspect who vandalized the store and attempted to steal puppies early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage inside and outside the store captured the attempted robbery. At approximately 6:22 a.m. Sunday, three individuals parked a gray van at the entrance of Petland Bellaire, located at 6429 Westheimer Road. The vehicle’s license plate is not clearly visible. On surveillance footage, the individuals are seen shattering the store’s front door with what appears to be a tire iron. They then proceeded to the kennels. When the masked noticed Petland employees working in the kennels, they fled the store.

No employees were injured and no animals were taken.

5. Altuve HR caps 6-run rally in 9th, Astros shock Yankees 8-7

Thousands of fans left Minute Maid Park with replica No. 27 Jose Altuve jerseys from a giveaway on Sunday.

The Houston Astros star didn’t make it off the field with his.

Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his shirt yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7.

“It was a miracle,” manager Dusty Baker said.

The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

But in a series where the teams took turns trolling each other after lingering ill will over the years — including Yankees star Aaron Judge seeming to mock Altuve — the Astros and their dynamic second baseman had the final say.

