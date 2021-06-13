Heavenly hideaway: This stunning Texas rental is a converted church

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re in the midst of planning you’re next getaway, you’re searching for images to tack to your unique Airbnb vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind vacation rental located in Bartlett, TX.

The luxe Airbnb got its start as The Bartlett First Presbyterian Church in 1899.

Airbnb host Jennifer purchased the building, renovated it and opened it up to the public for short-term rentals on Airbnb.

The Airbnb offers two bedrooms, three beds, two bathrooms and accommodates up to eight guests.

“The Bartlett First Presbyterian Church has an open Loft as the second bedroom-like space that guests will access via a spiral staircase,” the listing reads. “The bathrooms are huge! The main bathroom has a clawfoot tub and wall to wall tile! The living room is the old sanctuary and is spacious for family events, romantic weekend getaways, or large enough for weddings and events. The Church is filled with original features and was restored with love and meant to be shared with others for generations to come.”

Ad

One happy camper praised the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Great place to stay for a romantic getaway or girls trip,” wrote Heather, who stayed in June 2021. “They have done a fantastic job of revitalizing the Church while preserving the character and nostalgic feel. Very welcoming, comfortable yet stylish accommodations! We loved it!!”

Airbnb host Jennifer boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.