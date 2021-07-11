This summer, hop aboard Spirit of the Bayou for one-of-a-kind ride through Buffalo Bayou Park

Buffalo Bayou Partnership’s pontoon tour boat, Spirit of the Bayou, offers one-of-a-kind rides through Buffalo Bayou.

There are several different tours available including Twilight tours, Waugh Bat Colony Tours and private charters. Passengers will glide along Buffalo Bayou’s waters while getting glimpses at some of downtown Houston’s iconic landmarks. The views differ depending on what tour you take.

The boat departs from Allen’s Landing. Capacity per tour is 21 people and children under the age of four are not permitted on the boat. Prices per tour vary.

Twilight Tours

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 pm (30-minute boat rides). The last tour departs at 8 pm. Boat tours depart promptly each half-hour.

Departure location: Allen’s Landing (1001 Commerce St. Houston, TX, 77002)

Cost: $7 for adults/$5 for children (ages 4–12)*

*Children under 4 are not permitted on boat tours.

Weather permitting. Reservations Required.

Ad

Waugh Bat Colony Tours

Time: Boat departs 30 minutes before sunset (1½ hour boat rides)

Cost: $30 per person (children under 4 are not permitted on boat tours)

Weather permitting. Reservations must be made in advance.

Private Charters on Buffalo Bayou

Fee: $500 flat rate (a historian can be requested for an additional $175, based on availability).

Time: 1½ hours

Total Guests: 20 people maximum

For more information, visit buffalobayou.org.