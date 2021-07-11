Partly Cloudy icon
Former President Barack Obama drops 2021 summer playlist. Are you feeling it?

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Former President Barack Obama released a list of songs he’s been jamming to this summer on social media.

Obama dropped his 2021 Summer Playlist saying he’s been listening to “a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.” It’s a tradition he’s been doing since his presidency.

The list contains a couple of household names such as Drake, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Sza, Bob Marley, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and more.

Check out the full playlist is listed below:

  1. “Pick up your feelings,” by Jazmine Sullivan
  2. “Switch it up” by Protoje ft. Koffee
  3. “Holding back the years,” by Simply Red
  4. “My Sweet Lord,” by George Harrison
  5. “Straightenin” by Migos
  6. “Desperado,” by Rihanna
  7. “Leave the door open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  8. “Interlude,” by Sarah Vaughan
  9. “Ella no es tuya (remix)” by Rocky RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole
  10. “Tumbing dice,” by The Rolling Stones
  11. “Astronaut in the ocean,” by Masked Wolf
  12. “Frozen” by Sabrina Claudio
  13. “If you really love me,” by Stevie Wonder
  14. “Walkin’” by Miles Davis
  15. “Exodus,” by Bob Marley & The Wailers
  16. “Does anybody really know what time it is?” by Chicago
  17. “Coyote” by Joni Mitchell
  18. “Mohabbat,” by Arooj Aftab
  19. “Didn’t cha know,” by Erykah Badu
  20. “Allure” by Jay-Z
  21. “Consequence,” by Kekele
  22. “Everybody loves the sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity
  23. “So hard,” by Nezi
  24. “I’ll be your baby tonight,” by Bob Dylan
  25. “Neighbors,” by J. Cole
  26. “Good days,” by Sza
  27. “Text you back,” by brother sundance ft. Bryce Vine
  28. “You ain’t the problem,” by Michael Kiwanuka
  29. “Everything...(is never quite enough)” by Wasis Drop
  30. “The tears of a clown,” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
  31. “Wants and needs” by Drake and Lil Baby
  32. “Aguas de marco,” by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim
  33. “Its way with me,” by Wye Oak
  34. “I’ll take you there,” by The Staples Sisters
  35. “Find a way,” by H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby
  36. “A kiss to build a dream on,” by Louis Armstrong
  37. “Speak your mind,” by Brandi Carlile
  38. “Lush life,” by Ella Fitzgerald

You can check out more of Obama’s playlists at his foundation’s website here.

