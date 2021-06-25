Mostly Cloudy icon
Multiple suspects sought after driver shot at on Katy Freeway, police say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HPD
Houston police
Local
Crime
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for multiple people after a driver was shot at on the Katy Freeway Friday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 12400 block of Katy Freeway inbound.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said six Black men were seen shooting in the area of Dairy Ashford and I-10 and a foot pursuit took place. Deputies are now in the area and are searching for them.

Harris County Constable Precinct 5′s Jeff McShan told KPRC 2 that a Precinct 1 deputy made an “assist the officer call” after shots were fired and that he was involved in some kind of accident on the Katy Freeway on the feeder road and men were shooting at him.

McShan said authorities are searching a parking garage at 12900 St. Mary’s and there is a building on lockdown at 950 Threadneedle.

Responding agencies include the Department of Public Safety, HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and Harris County Precinct 5.

KPRC 2 is following the story and will bring updates as soon as more information is available.

