VIDEO: Thieves caught on camera stealing Katy resident’s catalytic converter

KATY – A Katy resident is warning others of four suspects who stole one of his Toyota Tundra’s catalytic converters. The heist was caught on video and went viral on social media.

“I couldn’t even tell what I felt at that moment. It was like, ‘What do I do?’” the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

The resident said it all happened Wednesday afternoon on Hawkins Manor Lane in Katy. The resident went inside after the car key remote stopped working. He came back out after a few minutes to see four people stealing his truck’s catalytic converter.

“When I saw that they were running, I thought, let me see if I can take a picture, and I was actually able to take a video,” the resident said.

He shared the video on Facebook where it went viral and was shared more than 12,000+ times. The video showed the suspects running into a black Nissan.

The resident described the suspect as teen boys. One is seen running with a catalytic converter, hopping into the car, and then driving off.

“They were trying to go out, but there was a car coming and she literally stopped,” the resident explained. “The car backed up and they got away.”

Now, this resident is left having to get repairs.

“Unfortunately, those are expensive parts. Unfortunately, you have to fix your car,” the resident said.

Now, he hopes that the suspects are caught. He filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The resident warned the crime is a quick one.

“It probably took 15 to 20 seconds or something like that,” the resident said.

The four suspects are still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.