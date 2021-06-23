2 former HPD officers involved in Harding Street raid indicted for engaging in organized crime

Former Houston Police officers Gerald Goines and Felipe Gallegos were indicted Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the two former HPD officers are accused of a “long-running overtime theft scheme” that was uncovered following the deadly Harding Street raid in 2019. While officers were executing a no-knock search warrant, gunfire rang out, and Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were shot and killed.

Officials said Goines used bogus information to get the warrant that led to the raid. He is currently charged with felony murder for lying to a judge.

Gallegos was also charged with murder for his role in the raid. But he claims he was defending himself and fellow officers by returning fire.

In total, 12 current and former Houston police officers have been charged as part of an investigation into the botched raid that occurred on Jan. 28, 2019.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said the indictment is the conclusion of the office’s investigation related to police corruption.

“Now, it’s time to get this case to trial before a jury of Harris County residents so the public can learn exactly what occurred on January 28, 2019, and determine whether or not these defendants will be held accountable for their crimes,” Ogg said.

Prosecutors also said they plan to continue to review prior cases linked to the officers involved in the raid.