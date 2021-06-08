Harding Street raid update: Woman who pleaded guilty after fake 911 calls expected to be sentenced

HOUSTON – The woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of false information and hoaxes after the Harding Street police raid is due to be sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

Patricia Ann Garcia was accused of making a series of fake 911 calls that set into motion the Harding Street police raid.

Federal prosecutors said Garcia, who lived near the Harding Street home where the raid happened, made a series of calls to 911 in January 2019.

Prosecutors said she told authorities that her daughter was inside of the home with heavily armed drug dealers. Prosecutors said she also reported that people in the home were doing crack cocaine and heroin.

The police raid happened 20 days later. Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, who lived at the home, died in the raid.

Ad

Twelve current or former Houston police officers have been charged as part of an investigation that was launched after the raid.

Former Officer Gerald Goines has been charged with murder. He’s accused of lying on an affidavit used to obtain the warrant that led to the raid.