Woman charged in connection with child’s body found in a motel room expected to appear in court Monday

HOUSTON – A woman charged in connection with a child’s body found in a motel room is expected to appear in court Monday. Police believe the body that was found is that of 6-year-old Samuel Olson.

Balboa, the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse, according to documents. On Friday, she was transferred from Jasper County Jail to Harris County Jail where she will be held during the investigation. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Documents show her bond conditions, if not altered by the court, would include no contact with any minor child and a maintained distanced from them of 1,000 feet, surrendering travel documents and any weapons, refraining from consuming any alcohol or controlled substances, and house arrest, among other named conditions.

According to court documents, Samuel was dead two weeks before his father reported him missing to law enforcement on May 27.

Authorities said the boy’s body was at an apartment that Balboa shared with a roommate in Webster for days before she allegedly took the body to a storage facility and later to a motel in Jasper. Samuel’s father denies any involvement in his son’s death.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch told KPRC 2 sadly, we may never know what happened to Samuel and why he died.