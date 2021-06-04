5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, June 4

Here are things to know for Friday, June 4:

1. Newborn found dead inside porta-potty in NE Harris County, HCSO sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a porta-potty in northeast Harris County, according to HCSO investigators.

The discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Riverside Street at the Magnolia Gardens Park.

HCSO investigators responded to the scene and tell KPRC 2 they believe the newborn may have been left in the porta-potty between Monday and Thursday.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the porta-potty was emptied by the service company. When they came to empty it today, they found the baby, a full-term baby in the porta-can with the umbilical cord still attached,” said HCSO Major Susan Cotter.

2. Father of 6-year-old Samuel Olson denies being involved in child’s death, lawyer says

