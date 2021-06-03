Graduates at these 6 Houston-area school districts can receive free college tuition at San Jacinto College

HOUSTON – San Jacinto College received an anonymous donation that will pay for tuition for up to three years for every student graduating in 2021 from the schools in its taxing district.

Those districts include LaPorte ISD, Channelview ISD, Galena Park ISD, Sheldon ISD, Pasadena ISD, and Deer Park ISD. It is estimated there will be approximately 5,000 graduates from those six school districts this year. The funds will cover all of them.

The college has created the 21 Forward Scholarship for these students. The scholarship is good for up to three years. Students must enroll this fall and take at least six credit hours each semester (they can take more, but six is the minimum).

This scholarship does not cover the cost of books and supplies. However, a San Jacinto College representative said there are other funding sources that can help with that.

When this news came into KPRC 2 News, we had questions. San Jacinto answered them all.

Q: What kind of degree can students get from San Jacinto College?

A: Students can earn a 2-year associate’s degree in 8 areas of study. You can also get a workforce certificate to use for a job at a chemical plant or refinery. Those usually take one year to complete.

Q: What is the approximate value of the scholarship?