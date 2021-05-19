PHOTO: Car floats into White Oak Bayou

A car went into White Oak Bayou during heavy rains Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

HOUSTON – A car floated into the White Oak Bayou Wednesday morning.

Houston firefighters said they spotted that the gray car with tinted windows had slipped into the swollen waterway just before 7 a.m.

There’s no word yet on the driver, but KPRC 2 is working to find out more as information becomes available.

Related: Latest on the storms

School closures and delays

Radar: See the maps as storms move through the Houston area

PHOTOS, VIDEO: This is what people in the Houston area are seeing as storms move through the region

Ad

LIVE BLOG: Heavy rain, thunderstorms continue to pound Houston area