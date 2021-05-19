PHOTO: Car floats into White Oak Bayou

HOUSTON – A car floated into the White Oak Bayou Wednesday morning.
Houston firefighters said they spotted that the gray car with tinted windows had slipped into the swollen waterway just before 7 a.m.
There’s no word yet on the driver, but KPRC 2 is working to find out more as information becomes available.
Radar: See the maps as storms move through the Houston area
PHOTOS, VIDEO: This is what people in the Houston area are seeing as storms move through the region
LIVE BLOG: Heavy rain, thunderstorms continue to pound Houston area