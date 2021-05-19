Cloudy icon
BLOG: Tornado Watch in most Houston area counties until 2 a.m.

Rose-Ann Aragon, Reporter

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A round of severe thunderstorms moved through the Houston area Tuesday. More storms are possible Wednesday.

11:40 P.M. -- Storm chasing on I-10 West

BLOG: Storm chasing on I10W

Posted by KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

10:41 P.M. -- Heavy rain spotted on Smith Street in downtown

Posted by KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

