BLOG: Tornado Watch in most Houston area counties until 2 a.m.

HOUSTON – A round of severe thunderstorms moved through the Houston area Tuesday. More storms are possible Wednesday.
11:40 P.M. -- Storm chasing on I-10 West
10:41 P.M. -- Heavy rain spotted on Smith Street in downtown
