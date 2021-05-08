Humidity Returns: Rain to follow

With the return of Gulf moisture, our clouds will increase along with our temperatures once again heading into the upper 80s.

More clouds and into the upper 80s for Saturday (KPRC)

That Gulf return will continue for Mother’s Day with an increased, though slight, rain chances. Our northern counties will be especially likely to see showers but most of that is forecast to be late in the day and into Sunday night.

Look for slight shower chances on Mother's Day (KPRC)

The Mother’s Day hour by hour shows we start out warm and humid and heat up by lunch with a chance for afternoon showers by later Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Mother's Day Hour by Hour (KPRC)

That return of Gulf moisture is just what the lifting mechanisms (fronts and upper level disturbances) need to bring us increased rain chances for next week with the highest chances looking to be the Tuesday-Wednesday time period.