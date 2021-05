High water near Buffalo Bayou on May 19, 2021.

HOUSTON – Heavy storms are pushing through the Houston area and people are seeing everything from crazy winds to hail to street flooding.

Submit your photos and videos through Click2Pins and we may use them on air or online.

Here is a look at what some people across the area have experienced since the heavy storms began Tuesday night:

johnsedlak Humble

@NWSHouston wind is gusting easily 50 right now, streets already flooded. Katy, TX pic.twitter.com/UVlyJYEfdv — TRHenry (@TRHENRYY) May 19, 2021

Lavauna West Columbia

Wally Crow Sugar Land