LIST: Here are the school districts closed or delayed due to potential flooding, severe weather

HOUSTON – Due to severe weather and potential flooding, some Houston-area schools, districts will be closed Wednesday.

Here’s a list of educational institutions that have announced closures so far:

Cleveland ISD -- Closed Wednesday due to severe weather and possible road flooding.

Dayton ISD -- Out of an abundance of caution and due to potential flooding, Dayton ISD has canceled classes and all student activities for Wednesday.

Sealy ISD -- Will be delayed by two hours due to severe weather Wednesday.

Liberty ISD -- Due to severe weather, the district will be closed Wednesday.

Hardin ISD -- Due to potential flooding from severe storms, all classes will be canceled Wednesday.