WATCH LIVE: Attorney discusses man’s lawsuit accusing HPD of using excessive force during 2019 arrest

HOUSTON – A man who has accused Houston police of using excessive force during his arrest nearly two years ago has filed a lawsuit.

Attorney Randall Kallinen, who is representing 34-year-old Aundre Howard, filed the federal lawsuit accusing the city, former police Chief Art Acevedo and the officers who are accused of being involved in the July 7, 2019, incident of violating Howard’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights, assault and battery, failure to intervene and mental anguish.

Late last year, Howard’s attorney released 23 seconds of bodycam video. The clip shows two officers chasing after a handcuffed Howard. One officer repeatedly yelling at the other, “Just (expletive) shoot his (expletive)!” After the brief foot chase, one officer catches Howard and appears to hit him over the head multiple times using a pair of handcuffs. Howard is heard on the video pleading with the officer to stop, saying “Alright bro! You got it bro! You got it bro!”

Kallinen is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the lawsuit. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream when it begins at 11 a.m.