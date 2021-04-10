Several arrests made Thursday night involving street racing, DWI, drugs, assault

Eight arrests, to include DWI, racing, possession of narcotics, aggravated assault on April 8, 2021, in Harris County.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Vehicular Crime Division announced its traffic crime unit made several arrests Thursday night.

Officials said the charges include DWI, racing, possession of narcotics and aggravated assault.

County officials and authorities in Harris County have seen an increase in street racing and last year created a traffic crimes unit to combat complaints about reckless driving.

In March, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the county is actively seizing vehicles that are being used in illegal street racing.

Harris County residents who witness illegal street racing in the area are urged to report it at 713-221-6000 or TrafficCrimesTips@sheriff.hctx.net.

Last night was a busy night for the Traffic Crimes Unit. Eight arrests, to include DWI, racing, possession of narcotics, agg assault. Great job team. Thanks to the community for the information and tips. @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/edl5NgxFjL — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) April 9, 2021

