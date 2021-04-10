Local News

Several arrests made Thursday night involving street racing, DWI, drugs, assault

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The Harris County Vehicular Crime Division announced its traffic crime unit made several arrests Thursday night.

Officials said the charges include DWI, racing, possession of narcotics and aggravated assault.

County officials and authorities in Harris County have seen an increase in street racing and last year created a traffic crimes unit to combat complaints about reckless driving.

In March, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the county is actively seizing vehicles that are being used in illegal street racing.

Harris County residents who witness illegal street racing in the area are urged to report it at 713-221-6000 or TrafficCrimesTips@sheriff.hctx.net.

