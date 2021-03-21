photo
52º

Local News

HCSO: Over 100 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing

Briana Zamora-Nipper
, Community Associate Producer

Tags: 
HARRIS COUNTY
,
crime
Over 100 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing (HCSO / KPRC 2)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that over 100 people have been arrested for offenses related to illegal street racing during a multi agency crackdown.

Several vehicles have been towed and multiple weapons recovered.

The crackdown came as race enthusiasts converge in Baytown this week for TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals.

County officials and authorities in Harris County have seen an increase in street racing and last year created a traffic crimes unit to combat complaints over reckless driving.

“Just last month, our sheriff’s office deputies investigated a dangerous street incident that resulted in a crash that killed two young brothers, ages 14 and 16,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez during a news briefing earlier this week “...The problem of illegal street racing and street takeovers has gotten so bad that last year our sheriff’s office created a special traffic crimes unit that is tasked with shutting down these drivers.”

Harris County residents who witness illegal street racing in the area are urged to report it at 713-221-6000 or TrafficCrimesTips@sheriff.hctx.net.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: