LIVE: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to speak against illegal street racing

BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and other law enforcement leaders will be holding a news conference to call for an end to illegal street racing.

Gonzalez will talk about the dangers of illegal street racing and urge racers to practice their hobby on legal race tracks and not on public roads.

The news conference comes as race aficionados converge in Baytown for the annual TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.