‘My heart is broken’: Mother grieves after illegal street race that killed her 2 teen sons, another pedestrian

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – One mother is grieving after an illegal street race killed her two sons and another pedestrian.

At St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brookshire, the family of Sherkeitha Kennedy gathered in support.

“It’s so senseless. It’s so senseless,” said Sherkeitha Kennedy, the boys’ mother.

Kennedy lost her two sons, 16-year-old DeCarerick Kennedy and 14-year-old Faybian Hoisington.

Harris County deputies said it all started Sunday after a car meet-up by K1 Speed Car where HCSO deputies were working. The fatal accident, deputies said, occurred at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the Northwest Freeway near West Little York Road. Investigators said they believe that once the event ended, people from the event were part of the crowd that was formed during the street-racing incident.

One driver, Andrew Mock, 22, has been charged in connection with the crash.

READ: Man charged in street-racing crash that killed 3 faces another manslaughter charge

According to deputies, Mock was driving a yellow 2018 Chevrolet Camaro westbound at a high rate of speed when he struck the left-rear of a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with the right-front of his Camaro. Deputies said the collision caused the Malibu to travel off of the roadway and onto a sidewalk, which was occupied by pedestrians. Another pedestrian, 35-year-old Roger Glover, died at the scene.

DeCarerick and Faybian were flown to the hospital via medical helicopters to Memorial Hermann downtown.

“They were taken too soon! They had their whole lives ahead of them,” Kennedy said in tears.

Kennedy said her two boys were like “two peas in a pod,” and loved to play sports, go fishing with their father and go on trail rides. She said they were sweet and helpful boys who did well in school and had a bright future.

“They always helped me around the house. I’m going to miss their help. I’m going to miss them coming out to the car putting up groceries,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the meet happened to be in front of their grandmother’s home where the boys were staying for the weekend. Her sons had gone to look at the cars and were on their way back to their grandmother’s home when they were struck by the Chevy Malibu. The boys went to Humble Independent School District but grew up in Brookshire.

“Right now our community is grieving along with this family,” said Lee Nelson Jones, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

DeCarerick died at the hospital Sunday night. Faybian died Monday evening.

“My heart is broken,” Kennedy said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Kennedy lost her job during the pandemic. Pastor Jones is asking the community to help the mother bury her sons.

“We need to help this family,” Jones said. “When one person goes down, everybody rises up.”

Kennedy hopes for justice for her beloved sons. The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. If convicted, Mock faces more than 60 years in prison. He is being held in jail on an $80,000 bond.

“Stop it. It has to be stopped. Because just like it happened to my family. It could happen to anybody else,” Kennedy said.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-for-decarerick-kennedy-faybian-hoisington?qid=8caff82946f7c095278556405e659878