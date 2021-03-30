Father accused of street racing with infant and toddler in backseat of car

Atascocita, TX – An Atascocita man is facing charges of street racing and child endangerment after investigators say he was racing with his two children in the back seat of his car.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, Kevin Quinteros admitted that he was racing last Saturday in the 20000 block of West Lake Parkway.

A deputy constable on routine patrol pulled him over near the 20000 block of Wood Walk Lane.

“He had three other people in the vehicle with him. He had a female companion, a 7-month-old baby, and then a 3-year-old child,” said Herman. “The kids have no choice in the matter, and we were able to file two counts of child endangerment on the individual.”

Herman said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Quinteros told investigators he didn’t know the individual he was racing against. Deputy constables were not able to locate the other driver.

“Most of these individuals that are out on our streets racing underestimate the danger of what speed can do and every year we see it - hundreds and hundreds of people die from street racing,” Herman told KPRC 2.

Ad

Quinteros is facing one count of street racing in addition to two child endangerment charges.

He is out of jail on bond.

“The message to Mr. Quinteros is we will see you in court and anybody else who would venture to race on our roadways, we will be seeing you in handcuffs and in court,” Herman said.