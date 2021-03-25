More than 200 arrests made in street racing crackdown over weekend in Harris County

HOUSTON – More than 200 arrests have been made during a county-wide street racing crackdown over the weekend, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday.

The crackdown was a joint initiative with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Houston Police Department and other law-enforcement agencies.

READ: HCSO: Over 100 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing

Officials said there were 222 arrests and 12 vehicles seized during the crackdown.

Charges filed included the following:

Racing on a Highway: 56

Reckless Driving: 30

Obstruction of a Highway: 14

Deadly Conduct: 10

Evading Arrest: 12

Driving While Intoxicated: 53

Intoxication Assault: 1

Assault of a family member: 2

Child Endangerment: 1

Possession of a Controlled Substance: 14

Weapons charges: 18

Car Theft: 2

Theft: 2

Aggravated assault of Public Servant: 1

Interfering with a police officer: 3

Failure to Identify: 1

“Flybys are being prosecuted. Street takeovers are being prosecuted. Street racing is being prosecuted. All of these crimes can land you behind bars because these actions can turn deadly,” Ogg said. “It’s wrong to put innocent people’s lives at risk just for an adrenaline rush. This initiative saved lives.”

Ad

READ: HCSO: 43 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing

The initiative’s goal is to arrest dangerous drivers and save lives on Houston’s roads and highways.

READ: HCSO cracking down on illegal street racing, urging racers to practice on legal race tracks

“Hundreds of peace officers, prosecutors and support staff spent all of spring break protecting our community from dangerous street racers,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Thanks to them, not one motorist lost their life because of a street racer. I personally thank each of them for keeping our streets safe and saving lives.”

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS also joined the initiative. The partnership also involved the Houston Raceway Park.